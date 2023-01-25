Fairfield visits Mount St. Mary’s for conference matchup

Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags take on Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in MAAC play.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Stags are 5-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

The Mountaineers and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Cook is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.