Fairfield takes on Saint Peter’s, aims to break 3-game slide

Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-10, 2-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-10, 2-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield looks to stop its three-game slide with a win over Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks are 6-2 on their home court. Saint Peter’s ranks third in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Latrell Reid leads the Peacocks with 5.5 boards.

The Stags have gone 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is averaging 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Supreme Cook is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.