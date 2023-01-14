BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Evee’s buzzer beater helps Rice sink UTEP 83-82

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 5:31 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 21 points and his left-handed floater at the buzzer carried Rice past UTEP 83-82 on Saturday.

Evee finished 8-for-16 shooting and made all three of his foul shots. Quincy Olivari led Rice (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Tae Hardy led the Miners (9-8, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Shamar Givance added 16 points, 10 assists and two steals for UTEP. In addition, Mario McKinney Jr. had 14 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Monday. Rice visits UTSA while UTEP visits Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

