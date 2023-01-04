Evansville plays Missouri State on 6-game road skid

Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-7, 3-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-7, 3-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -14.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Missouri State looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Bears have gone 4-2 at home. Missouri State averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-4 against MVC opponents. Evansville averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bears. Kendle Moore is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.9 points for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.