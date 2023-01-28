Evansville hosts Krikke and Valparaiso

Evansville Purple Aces (4-18, 0-11 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-13, 3-8 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-18, 0-11 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-13, 3-8 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -9.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 77-66 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Beacons are 6-4 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Aces are 0-11 in MVC play. Evansville has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Edwards is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Krikke is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Antoine Smith Jr. is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 8.1 points. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

