Evansville hosts Indiana State after Bobe’s 22-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-19, 0-12 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Gage Bobe scored 22 points in Evansville’s 81-69 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-7 in home games. Evansville has a 2-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 7-5 in MVC play. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 77.6 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 14.7 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

