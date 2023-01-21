Evansville hosts Drake following DeVries’ 26-point game

Drake Bulldogs (14-6, 5-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-16, 0-9 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (14-6, 5-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-16, 0-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -14; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in Drake’s 65-62 overtime loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces are 2-5 on their home court. Evansville is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 against conference opponents. Drake is third in the MVC shooting 34.9% from deep. Okay Djamgouz paces the Bulldogs shooting 52.2% from 3-point range.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.5 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

DeVries averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is shooting 44.7% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.