Evansville hosts Belmont following Sheppard’s 23-point game

Belmont Bruins (15-6, 8-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (15-6, 8-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -13; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Ben Sheppard scored 23 points in Belmont’s 78-76 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces are 2-6 on their home court. Evansville gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 8-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Purple Aces and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.3 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Drew Friberg averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Sheppard is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.