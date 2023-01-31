Etienne propels Southern to 73-62 victory over Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bryson Etienne had 18 points to lead Southern to a 73-62 victory over Jackson State…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bryson Etienne had 18 points to lead Southern to a 73-62 victory over Jackson State on Monday night.

Etienne added five rebounds and three steals for the Jaguars (12-10, 8-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). P.J. Byrd contributed 13 points and eight assists. Tyrone Lyons scored 11.

Romelle Mansel paced the Tigers (6-16, 5-4) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Zeke Cook pitched in with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Coltie Young scored 13.

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern visits Alabama A&M while Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State.

