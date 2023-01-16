BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Sports

Elon visits UNC Wilmington following White’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 3:41 AM

Elon Phoenix (2-16, 0-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 4-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -14.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Elon Phoenix after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 69-67 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Seahawks have gone 6-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 33.9% from deep, led by Makoa Surigao shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix are 0-5 in CAA play. Elon is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 7.7 points for the Seahawks. White is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Zac Ervin is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11.2 points. Sean Halloran is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

