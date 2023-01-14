Elon plays No. 22 Charleston (SC) on 9-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (2-15, 0-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Elon Phoenix (2-15, 0-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -20; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim to end its nine-game road slide when the Phoenix play No. 22 Charleston (SC).

The Cougars are 11-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylon Scott averaging 1.7.

The Phoenix are 0-4 against conference opponents. Elon is ninth in the CAA scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Sean Halloran is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

