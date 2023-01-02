Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville’s 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Cardinals are 2-6 on their home court. Louisville is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Orange have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. Syracuse scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Cardinals and Orange meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisville.

Joseph Girard III is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 15.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

