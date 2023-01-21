Eley and Siena host Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (8-10, 4-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-6, 7-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (8-10, 4-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-6, 7-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Fairfield Stags after Michael Eley scored 20 points in Siena’s 72-57 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints are 6-1 in home games. Siena has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Stags are 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 1-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games for Siena.

Supreme Cook is averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.