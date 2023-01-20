Edwards leads Syracuse against Georgia Tech after 25-point performance

Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Jesse Edwards scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Jalon Moore averaging 6.2.

The Orange have gone 5-3 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Edwards averaging 10.9.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Joseph Girard III is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.