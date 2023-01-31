Edey leads No. 1 Purdue against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30…

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Zach Edey scored 38 points in Purdue’s 77-61 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-1 in home games. Purdue has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nittany Lions are 5-5 in Big Ten play. Penn State scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Jalen Pickett is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.