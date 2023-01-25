Edey and No. 1 Purdue host Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the Michigan Wolverines after Zach Edey scored 24 points in Purdue’s 58-55 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines are 8-2 on their home court. Michigan has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 8-1 in Big Ten play. Purdue ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 7.8.

The Wolverines and Boilermakers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Edey is averaging 21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

