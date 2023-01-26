Edey and No. 1 Purdue host Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the Michigan Wolverines after Zach Edey scored 24 points in Purdue’s 58-55 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines are 8-2 in home games. Michigan is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Boilermakers are 8-1 in Big Ten play. Purdue is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The Wolverines and Boilermakers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Edey is averaging 21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

