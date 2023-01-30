All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|41
|30
|10
|1
|0
|61
|163
|118
|Reading
|39
|25
|12
|2
|0
|52
|134
|105
|Maine
|38
|24
|12
|1
|1
|50
|143
|109
|Worcester
|42
|22
|17
|3
|0
|47
|146
|144
|Adirondack
|39
|14
|19
|5
|1
|34
|122
|136
|Trois-Rivieres
|41
|15
|24
|2
|0
|32
|117
|152
|Norfolk
|41
|7
|31
|1
|2
|17
|98
|181
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|25
|9
|3
|2
|55
|132
|106
|Jacksonville
|39
|25
|13
|1
|0
|51
|136
|120
|South Carolina
|37
|22
|10
|4
|1
|49
|131
|102
|Greenville
|38
|21
|10
|7
|0
|49
|125
|114
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|112
|114
|Orlando
|41
|19
|17
|4
|1
|43
|121
|134
|Savannah
|36
|11
|19
|6
|0
|28
|93
|122
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|42
|28
|12
|2
|0
|58
|161
|123
|Cincinnati
|39
|22
|11
|4
|2
|50
|130
|117
|Toledo
|42
|22
|15
|4
|1
|49
|141
|121
|Fort Wayne
|38
|18
|14
|4
|2
|42
|139
|143
|Wheeling
|40
|19
|17
|4
|0
|42
|119
|123
|Kalamazoo
|40
|17
|20
|3
|0
|37
|97
|123
|Iowa
|39
|7
|22
|9
|1
|24
|94
|149
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|40
|32
|7
|1
|0
|65
|166
|81
|Wichita
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|137
|119
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|21
|1
|0
|41
|140
|155
|Kansas City
|38
|17
|16
|5
|0
|39
|122
|131
|Utah
|40
|19
|20
|1
|0
|39
|112
|134
|Allen
|40
|18
|21
|1
|0
|37
|123
|146
|Tulsa
|39
|13
|18
|7
|1
|34
|113
|145
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 7, Trois-Rivieres 3
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2
Maine 5, Norfolk 2
Fort Wayne 3, Iowa 2
Tulsa 7, Allen 3
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.