All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 41 30 10 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 41 30 10 1 0 61 163 118 Reading 39 25 12 2 0 52 134 105 Maine 37 23 12 1 1 48 138 107 Worcester 42 22 17 3 0 47 146 144 Adirondack 38 13 19 5 1 32 115 133 Trois-Rivieres 40 15 23 2 0 32 114 145 Norfolk 40 7 30 1 2 17 96 176

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 39 25 9 3 2 55 132 106 Jacksonville 39 25 13 1 0 51 136 120 South Carolina 37 22 10 4 1 49 131 102 Greenville 38 21 10 7 0 49 125 114 Atlanta 38 20 14 3 1 44 112 114 Orlando 41 19 17 4 1 43 121 134 Savannah 36 11 19 6 0 28 93 122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 41 27 12 2 0 56 155 121 Toledo 41 22 14 4 1 49 139 117 Cincinnati 38 21 11 4 2 48 126 115 Wheeling 40 19 17 4 0 42 119 123 Fort Wayne 37 17 14 4 2 40 136 141 Kalamazoo 39 17 19 3 0 37 95 117 Iowa 38 7 22 8 1 23 92 146

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 40 32 7 1 0 65 166 81 Wichita 42 23 16 3 0 49 137 119 Rapid City 42 20 21 1 0 41 140 155 Kansas City 38 17 16 5 0 39 122 131 Utah 40 19 20 1 0 39 112 134 Allen 39 18 20 1 0 37 120 139 Tulsa 38 12 18 7 1 32 106 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Indy 4

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2

Worcester 7, Reading 6

Norfolk 3, Maine 0

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Orlando 3, Savannah 1

Newfoundland 2, Cincinnati 1

Allen 5, Tulsa 4

Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2

Kansas City 3, Wheeling 2

Idaho 3, Wichita 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 4

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Maine 6, Norfolk 2

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 5, Indy 4

Worcester 3, Reading 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 0

Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 1

Wheeling 6, Kansas City 2

Idaho 3, Wichita 1

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.