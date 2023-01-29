All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|41
|30
|10
|1
|0
|61
|163
|118
|Reading
|39
|25
|12
|2
|0
|52
|134
|105
|Maine
|37
|23
|12
|1
|1
|48
|138
|107
|Worcester
|42
|22
|17
|3
|0
|47
|146
|144
|Adirondack
|38
|13
|19
|5
|1
|32
|115
|133
|Trois-Rivieres
|40
|15
|23
|2
|0
|32
|114
|145
|Norfolk
|40
|7
|30
|1
|2
|17
|96
|176
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|25
|9
|3
|2
|55
|132
|106
|Jacksonville
|39
|25
|13
|1
|0
|51
|136
|120
|South Carolina
|37
|22
|10
|4
|1
|49
|131
|102
|Greenville
|38
|21
|10
|7
|0
|49
|125
|114
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|112
|114
|Orlando
|41
|19
|17
|4
|1
|43
|121
|134
|Savannah
|36
|11
|19
|6
|0
|28
|93
|122
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|41
|27
|12
|2
|0
|56
|155
|121
|Toledo
|41
|22
|14
|4
|1
|49
|139
|117
|Cincinnati
|38
|21
|11
|4
|2
|48
|126
|115
|Wheeling
|40
|19
|17
|4
|0
|42
|119
|123
|Fort Wayne
|37
|17
|14
|4
|2
|40
|136
|141
|Kalamazoo
|39
|17
|19
|3
|0
|37
|95
|117
|Iowa
|38
|7
|22
|8
|1
|23
|92
|146
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|40
|32
|7
|1
|0
|65
|166
|81
|Wichita
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|137
|119
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|21
|1
|0
|41
|140
|155
|Kansas City
|38
|17
|16
|5
|0
|39
|122
|131
|Utah
|40
|19
|20
|1
|0
|39
|112
|134
|Allen
|39
|18
|20
|1
|0
|37
|120
|139
|Tulsa
|38
|12
|18
|7
|1
|32
|106
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Indy 4
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2
Worcester 7, Reading 6
Norfolk 3, Maine 0
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Orlando 3, Savannah 1
Newfoundland 2, Cincinnati 1
Allen 5, Tulsa 4
Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2
Kansas City 3, Wheeling 2
Idaho 3, Wichita 1
Utah 6, Rapid City 4
Greenville at Atlanta, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Maine 6, Norfolk 2
Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 3
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Jacksonville 5, Indy 4
Worcester 3, Reading 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0
Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 1
Allen 6, Tulsa 0
Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 1
Wheeling 6, Kansas City 2
Idaho 3, Wichita 1
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
