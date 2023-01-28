All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|29
|10
|1
|0
|59
|160
|117
|Reading
|38
|25
|11
|2
|0
|52
|132
|102
|Maine
|36
|22
|12
|1
|1
|46
|132
|105
|Worcester
|41
|21
|17
|3
|0
|45
|143
|142
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|15
|22
|2
|0
|32
|111
|140
|Adirondack
|37
|12
|19
|5
|1
|30
|110
|130
|Norfolk
|39
|7
|29
|1
|2
|17
|94
|170
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|24
|9
|3
|2
|53
|130
|105
|Jacksonville
|38
|24
|13
|1
|0
|49
|131
|116
|Greenville
|38
|21
|10
|7
|0
|49
|125
|114
|South Carolina
|36
|22
|10
|3
|1
|48
|130
|100
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|112
|114
|Orlando
|41
|19
|17
|4
|1
|43
|121
|134
|Savannah
|36
|11
|19
|6
|0
|28
|93
|122
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|40
|27
|12
|1
|0
|55
|151
|116
|Cincinnati
|37
|21
|10
|4
|2
|48
|125
|112
|Toledo
|40
|21
|14
|4
|1
|47
|133
|117
|Wheeling
|39
|18
|17
|4
|0
|40
|113
|121
|Fort Wayne
|36
|16
|14
|4
|2
|38
|134
|140
|Kalamazoo
|38
|17
|18
|3
|0
|37
|95
|111
|Iowa
|37
|7
|21
|8
|1
|23
|91
|144
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|39
|31
|7
|1
|0
|63
|163
|80
|Wichita
|41
|23
|15
|3
|0
|49
|136
|116
|Rapid City
|41
|20
|20
|1
|0
|41
|137
|151
|Kansas City
|37
|17
|15
|5
|0
|39
|120
|125
|Utah
|39
|18
|20
|1
|0
|37
|108
|131
|Allen
|38
|17
|20
|1
|0
|35
|114
|139
|Tulsa
|37
|12
|17
|7
|1
|32
|106
|136
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Savannah 5, Orlando 2
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Indy 4
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2
Worcester 7, Reading 6
Norfolk 3, Maine 0
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Orlando 3, Savannah 1
Newfoundland 2, Cincinnati 1
Allen 5, Tulsa 4
Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2
Kansas City 3, Wheeling 2
Idaho 3, Wichita 1
Utah 6, Rapid City 4
Greenville at Atlanta, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
