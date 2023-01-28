All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 29 10 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 29 10 1 0 59 160 117 Reading 38 25 11 2 0 52 132 102 Maine 36 22 12 1 1 46 132 105 Worcester 41 21 17 3 0 45 143 142 Trois-Rivieres 39 15 22 2 0 32 111 140 Adirondack 37 12 19 5 1 30 110 130 Norfolk 39 7 29 1 2 17 94 170

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 38 24 9 3 2 53 130 105 Jacksonville 38 24 13 1 0 49 131 116 Greenville 38 21 10 7 0 49 125 114 South Carolina 36 22 10 3 1 48 130 100 Atlanta 38 20 14 3 1 44 112 114 Orlando 41 19 17 4 1 43 121 134 Savannah 36 11 19 6 0 28 93 122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 40 27 12 1 0 55 151 116 Cincinnati 37 21 10 4 2 48 125 112 Toledo 40 21 14 4 1 47 133 117 Wheeling 39 18 17 4 0 40 113 121 Fort Wayne 36 16 14 4 2 38 134 140 Kalamazoo 38 17 18 3 0 37 95 111 Iowa 37 7 21 8 1 23 91 144

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 39 31 7 1 0 63 163 80 Wichita 41 23 15 3 0 49 136 116 Rapid City 41 20 20 1 0 41 137 151 Kansas City 37 17 15 5 0 39 120 125 Utah 39 18 20 1 0 37 108 131 Allen 38 17 20 1 0 35 114 139 Tulsa 37 12 17 7 1 32 106 136

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Savannah 5, Orlando 2

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Indy 4

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2

Worcester 7, Reading 6

Norfolk 3, Maine 0

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Orlando 3, Savannah 1

Newfoundland 2, Cincinnati 1

Allen 5, Tulsa 4

Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2

Kansas City 3, Wheeling 2

Idaho 3, Wichita 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 4

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

