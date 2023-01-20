All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|36
|26
|9
|1
|0
|53
|146
|106
|Reading
|35
|23
|11
|1
|0
|47
|118
|93
|Maine
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|129
|101
|Worcester
|38
|19
|16
|3
|0
|41
|132
|131
|Trois-Rivieres
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|104
|132
|Adirondack
|34
|11
|17
|5
|1
|28
|99
|120
|Norfolk
|37
|6
|28
|1
|2
|15
|90
|165
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|21
|8
|3
|2
|47
|116
|96
|South Carolina
|32
|21
|7
|3
|1
|46
|117
|86
|Jacksonville
|36
|22
|13
|1
|0
|45
|121
|108
|Greenville
|36
|19
|10
|7
|0
|45
|115
|108
|Atlanta
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|107
|106
|Orlando
|37
|17
|15
|4
|1
|39
|111
|121
|Savannah
|33
|10
|17
|6
|0
|26
|85
|111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|142
|106
|Cincinnati
|34
|20
|8
|4
|2
|46
|117
|102
|Toledo
|37
|18
|14
|4
|1
|41
|120
|114
|Wheeling
|36
|17
|16
|3
|0
|37
|106
|114
|Fort Wayne
|34
|15
|13
|4
|2
|36
|127
|134
|Kalamazoo
|35
|16
|16
|3
|0
|35
|88
|100
|Iowa
|34
|7
|18
|8
|1
|23
|88
|129
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|36
|29
|6
|1
|0
|59
|152
|73
|Wichita
|38
|22
|13
|3
|0
|47
|127
|108
|Rapid City
|38
|19
|18
|1
|0
|39
|127
|138
|Kansas City
|33
|16
|12
|5
|0
|37
|110
|108
|Utah
|35
|15
|19
|1
|0
|31
|93
|120
|Tulsa
|34
|11
|16
|6
|1
|29
|96
|125
|Allen
|35
|14
|20
|1
|0
|29
|101
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 5, Greenville 3
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Indy 6, Cincinnati 0
Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Reading 5, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Florida 9, Savannah 4
Toledo 6, Iowa 1
Utah 1, Tulsa 0
Wichita 3, Allen 1
Idaho 7, Rapid City 1
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
