All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 36 26 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 36 26 9 1 0 53 146 106 Reading 35 23 11 1 0 47 118 93 Maine 34 21 11 1 1 44 129 101 Worcester 38 19 16 3 0 41 132 131 Trois-Rivieres 36 14 20 2 0 30 104 132 Adirondack 34 11 17 5 1 28 99 120 Norfolk 37 6 28 1 2 15 90 165

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 34 21 8 3 2 47 116 96 South Carolina 32 21 7 3 1 46 117 86 Jacksonville 36 22 13 1 0 45 121 108 Greenville 36 19 10 7 0 45 115 108 Atlanta 36 20 13 3 0 43 107 106 Orlando 37 17 15 4 1 39 111 121 Savannah 33 10 17 6 0 26 85 111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 37 26 10 1 0 53 142 106 Cincinnati 34 20 8 4 2 46 117 102 Toledo 37 18 14 4 1 41 120 114 Wheeling 36 17 16 3 0 37 106 114 Fort Wayne 34 15 13 4 2 36 127 134 Kalamazoo 35 16 16 3 0 35 88 100 Iowa 34 7 18 8 1 23 88 129

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 36 29 6 1 0 59 152 73 Wichita 38 22 13 3 0 47 127 108 Rapid City 38 19 18 1 0 39 127 138 Kansas City 33 16 12 5 0 37 110 108 Utah 35 15 19 1 0 31 93 120 Tulsa 34 11 16 6 1 29 96 125 Allen 35 14 20 1 0 29 101 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, Greenville 3

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Indy 6, Cincinnati 0

Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Reading 5, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Florida 9, Savannah 4

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

Wichita 3, Allen 1

Idaho 7, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

