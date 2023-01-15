All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 25 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 25 9 1 0 51 143 104 Reading 33 22 10 1 0 45 111 86 Maine 33 20 11 1 1 42 125 99 Worcester 37 19 15 3 0 41 130 128 Trois-Rivieres 35 14 19 2 0 30 101 126 Adirondack 33 10 17 5 1 26 93 117 Norfolk 36 6 27 1 2 15 87 160

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 33 20 8 3 2 45 107 92 Greenville 35 19 9 7 0 45 112 103 South Carolina 31 20 7 3 1 44 111 83 Jacksonville 34 21 12 1 0 43 113 98 Atlanta 34 20 12 2 0 42 101 98 Orlando 35 15 15 4 1 35 103 116 Savannah 32 10 16 6 0 26 81 102

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 36 25 10 1 0 51 136 106 Cincinnati 33 20 7 4 2 46 117 96 Toledo 36 17 14 4 1 39 114 113 Wheeling 36 17 16 3 0 37 106 114 Fort Wayne 33 15 12 4 2 36 126 131 Kalamazoo 34 15 16 3 0 33 85 99 Iowa 33 7 17 8 1 23 87 123

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 34 28 5 1 0 57 144 68 Wichita 37 21 13 3 0 45 124 107 Rapid City 36 18 17 1 0 37 122 128 Kansas City 32 16 12 4 0 36 107 104 Tulsa 33 11 15 6 1 29 96 124 Allen 34 14 19 1 0 29 100 126 Utah 33 13 19 1 0 27 88 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 3, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Worcester 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 7, Toledo 4

Allen 3, Wichita 2

Kansas City 4, Iowa 3

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5

Wichita 6, Tulsa 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 2

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.