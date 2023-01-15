All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|35
|25
|9
|1
|0
|51
|143
|104
|Reading
|33
|22
|10
|1
|0
|45
|111
|86
|Maine
|33
|20
|11
|1
|1
|42
|125
|99
|Worcester
|37
|19
|15
|3
|0
|41
|130
|128
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|14
|19
|2
|0
|30
|101
|126
|Adirondack
|33
|10
|17
|5
|1
|26
|93
|117
|Norfolk
|36
|6
|27
|1
|2
|15
|87
|160
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|35
|19
|9
|7
|0
|45
|112
|103
|South Carolina
|30
|20
|6
|3
|1
|44
|110
|80
|Florida
|32
|19
|8
|3
|2
|43
|104
|91
|Jacksonville
|34
|21
|12
|1
|0
|43
|113
|98
|Atlanta
|34
|20
|12
|2
|0
|42
|101
|98
|Orlando
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|103
|116
|Savannah
|32
|10
|16
|6
|0
|26
|81
|102
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|35
|24
|10
|1
|0
|49
|130
|101
|Cincinnati
|32
|20
|6
|4
|2
|46
|115
|92
|Toledo
|35
|16
|14
|4
|1
|37
|110
|111
|Wheeling
|35
|17
|16
|2
|0
|36
|104
|111
|Fort Wayne
|32
|15
|12
|3
|2
|35
|121
|125
|Kalamazoo
|33
|14
|16
|3
|0
|31
|82
|97
|Iowa
|33
|7
|17
|8
|1
|23
|87
|123
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|34
|28
|5
|1
|0
|57
|144
|68
|Wichita
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|118
|104
|Rapid City
|36
|18
|17
|1
|0
|37
|122
|128
|Kansas City
|32
|16
|12
|4
|0
|36
|107
|104
|Tulsa
|32
|11
|14
|6
|1
|29
|93
|118
|Allen
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|100
|126
|Utah
|33
|13
|19
|1
|0
|27
|88
|119
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3
Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Reading 5, Adirondack 1
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Greenville 3, Florida 2
Maine 3, Norfolk 2
Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1
Cincinnati 3, Indy 1
Allen 4, Wichita 3
Kansas City 4, Iowa 2
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1
Utah 5, Idaho 3
Saturday’s Games
Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Reading 3, Adirondack 1
Newfoundland 6, Worcester 4
Florida 4, South Carolina 2
Maine 6, Norfolk 3
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4
Greenville 2, Savannah 1
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 7, Toledo 4
Allen 3, Wichita 2
Kansas City 4, Iowa 3
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Utah 0
Sunday’s Games
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.