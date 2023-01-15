All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 25 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 25 9 1 0 51 143 104 Reading 33 22 10 1 0 45 111 86 Maine 33 20 11 1 1 42 125 99 Worcester 37 19 15 3 0 41 130 128 Trois-Rivieres 35 14 19 2 0 30 101 126 Adirondack 33 10 17 5 1 26 93 117 Norfolk 36 6 27 1 2 15 87 160

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 35 19 9 7 0 45 112 103 South Carolina 30 20 6 3 1 44 110 80 Florida 32 19 8 3 2 43 104 91 Jacksonville 34 21 12 1 0 43 113 98 Atlanta 34 20 12 2 0 42 101 98 Orlando 35 15 15 4 1 35 103 116 Savannah 32 10 16 6 0 26 81 102

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 35 24 10 1 0 49 130 101 Cincinnati 32 20 6 4 2 46 115 92 Toledo 35 16 14 4 1 37 110 111 Wheeling 35 17 16 2 0 36 104 111 Fort Wayne 32 15 12 3 2 35 121 125 Kalamazoo 33 14 16 3 0 31 82 97 Iowa 33 7 17 8 1 23 87 123

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 34 28 5 1 0 57 144 68 Wichita 36 20 13 3 0 43 118 104 Rapid City 36 18 17 1 0 37 122 128 Kansas City 32 16 12 4 0 36 107 104 Tulsa 32 11 14 6 1 29 93 118 Allen 34 14 19 1 0 29 100 126 Utah 33 13 19 1 0 27 88 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3

Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 1

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Maine 3, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Cincinnati 3, Indy 1

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Kansas City 4, Iowa 2

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1

Utah 5, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 3, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Worcester 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 7, Toledo 4

Allen 3, Wichita 2

Kansas City 4, Iowa 3

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

