EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|34
|24
|9
|1
|0
|49
|137
|100
|Reading
|32
|21
|10
|1
|0
|43
|108
|85
|Worcester
|36
|19
|14
|3
|0
|41
|126
|122
|Maine
|32
|19
|11
|1
|1
|40
|119
|96
|Trois-Rivieres
|34
|14
|18
|2
|0
|30
|99
|122
|Adirondack
|32
|10
|16
|5
|1
|26
|92
|114
|Norfolk
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|84
|154
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|29
|20
|5
|3
|1
|44
|108
|76
|Greenville
|34
|18
|9
|7
|0
|43
|110
|102
|Atlanta
|33
|20
|11
|2
|0
|42
|97
|93
|Florida
|31
|18
|8
|3
|2
|41
|100
|89
|Jacksonville
|33
|20
|12
|1
|0
|41
|108
|94
|Orlando
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|99
|114
|Savannah
|31
|10
|16
|5
|0
|25
|80
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|34
|23
|10
|1
|0
|47
|127
|99
|Cincinnati
|31
|19
|6
|4
|2
|44
|111
|89
|Toledo
|34
|16
|13
|4
|1
|37
|106
|104
|Wheeling
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|101
|107
|Fort Wayne
|31
|14
|12
|3
|2
|33
|114
|121
|Kalamazoo
|32
|14
|15
|3
|0
|31
|80
|94
|Iowa
|32
|7
|17
|7
|1
|22
|84
|119
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|33
|27
|5
|1
|0
|55
|140
|68
|Wichita
|35
|20
|12
|3
|0
|43
|116
|101
|Rapid City
|35
|18
|17
|0
|0
|36
|119
|124
|Kansas City
|31
|15
|12
|4
|0
|34
|103
|101
|Tulsa
|31
|10
|14
|6
|1
|27
|89
|115
|Utah
|32
|13
|18
|1
|0
|27
|88
|115
|Allen
|33
|13
|19
|1
|0
|27
|97
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3
Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Reading 5, Adirondack 1
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Greenville 3, Florida 2
Maine 3, Norfolk 2
Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1
Cincinnati 3, Indy 1
Allen 4, Wichita 3
Kansas City 4, Iowa 2
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1
Utah 5, Idaho 3
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
