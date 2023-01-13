SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 11:54 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 24 9 1 0 49 137 100
Reading 32 21 10 1 0 43 108 85
Worcester 36 19 14 3 0 41 126 122
Maine 32 19 11 1 1 40 119 96
Trois-Rivieres 34 14 18 2 0 30 99 122
Adirondack 32 10 16 5 1 26 92 114
Norfolk 35 6 26 1 2 15 84 154

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 29 20 5 3 1 44 108 76
Greenville 34 18 9 7 0 43 110 102
Atlanta 33 20 11 2 0 42 97 93
Florida 31 18 8 3 2 41 100 89
Jacksonville 33 20 12 1 0 41 108 94
Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 99 114
Savannah 31 10 16 5 0 25 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 34 23 10 1 0 47 127 99
Cincinnati 31 19 6 4 2 44 111 89
Toledo 34 16 13 4 1 37 106 104
Wheeling 34 17 16 1 0 35 101 107
Fort Wayne 31 14 12 3 2 33 114 121
Kalamazoo 32 14 15 3 0 31 80 94
Iowa 32 7 17 7 1 22 84 119

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 33 27 5 1 0 55 140 68
Wichita 35 20 12 3 0 43 116 101
Rapid City 35 18 17 0 0 36 119 124
Kansas City 31 15 12 4 0 34 103 101
Tulsa 31 10 14 6 1 27 89 115
Utah 32 13 18 1 0 27 88 115
Allen 33 13 19 1 0 27 97 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 3

Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 1

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Maine 3, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Cincinnati 3, Indy 1

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Kansas City 4, Iowa 2

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1

Utah 5, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

