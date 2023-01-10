BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 32 22 9 1 0 45 128 95
Reading 30 20 9 1 0 41 101 79
Worcester 34 19 13 2 0 40 121 113
Maine 30 17 11 1 1 36 109 92
Trois-Rivieres 32 14 17 1 0 29 96 115
Adirondack 31 10 15 5 1 26 91 109
Norfolk 33 6 24 1 2 15 80 144

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 28 19 5 3 1 42 103 75
Greenville 33 17 9 7 0 41 107 100
Florida 29 18 7 3 1 40 95 79
Atlanta 31 19 10 2 0 40 91 85
Jacksonville 31 19 11 1 0 39 98 86
Orlando 32 12 15 4 1 29 92 111
Savannah 31 10 16 5 0 25 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 32 22 9 1 0 45 123 95
Cincinnati 29 18 6 3 2 41 107 86
Wheeling 32 16 15 1 0 33 95 103
Toledo 32 14 13 4 1 33 100 101
Fort Wayne 29 13 11 3 2 31 108 115
Kalamazoo 30 13 14 3 0 29 73 86
Iowa 30 7 15 7 1 22 81 112

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 32 27 4 1 0 55 137 63
Wichita 34 20 11 3 0 43 113 97
Rapid City 34 17 17 0 0 34 116 123
Kansas City 30 14 12 4 0 32 99 99
Tulsa 29 10 12 6 1 27 85 107
Utah 31 12 18 1 0 25 83 112
Allen 31 11 19 1 0 23 88 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

