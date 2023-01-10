All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 32 22 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 32 22 9 1 0 45 128 95 Reading 30 20 9 1 0 41 101 79 Worcester 34 19 13 2 0 40 121 113 Maine 30 17 11 1 1 36 109 92 Trois-Rivieres 32 14 17 1 0 29 96 115 Adirondack 31 10 15 5 1 26 91 109 Norfolk 33 6 24 1 2 15 80 144

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 28 19 5 3 1 42 103 75 Greenville 33 17 9 7 0 41 107 100 Florida 29 18 7 3 1 40 95 79 Atlanta 31 19 10 2 0 40 91 85 Jacksonville 31 19 11 1 0 39 98 86 Orlando 32 12 15 4 1 29 92 111 Savannah 31 10 16 5 0 25 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 32 22 9 1 0 45 123 95 Cincinnati 29 18 6 3 2 41 107 86 Wheeling 32 16 15 1 0 33 95 103 Toledo 32 14 13 4 1 33 100 101 Fort Wayne 29 13 11 3 2 31 108 115 Kalamazoo 30 13 14 3 0 29 73 86 Iowa 30 7 15 7 1 22 81 112

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 32 27 4 1 0 55 137 63 Wichita 34 20 11 3 0 43 113 97 Rapid City 34 17 17 0 0 34 116 123 Kansas City 30 14 12 4 0 32 99 99 Tulsa 29 10 12 6 1 27 85 107 Utah 31 12 18 1 0 25 83 112 Allen 31 11 19 1 0 23 88 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.