All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|45
|128
|95
|Reading
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|101
|79
|Worcester
|34
|19
|13
|2
|0
|40
|121
|113
|Maine
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|109
|92
|Trois-Rivieres
|32
|14
|17
|1
|0
|29
|96
|115
|Adirondack
|31
|10
|15
|5
|1
|26
|91
|109
|Norfolk
|33
|6
|24
|1
|2
|15
|80
|144
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|28
|19
|5
|3
|1
|42
|103
|75
|Greenville
|33
|17
|9
|7
|0
|41
|107
|100
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|3
|1
|40
|95
|79
|Atlanta
|31
|19
|10
|2
|0
|40
|91
|85
|Jacksonville
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|98
|86
|Orlando
|32
|12
|15
|4
|1
|29
|92
|111
|Savannah
|31
|10
|16
|5
|0
|25
|80
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|45
|123
|95
|Cincinnati
|29
|18
|6
|3
|2
|41
|107
|86
|Wheeling
|32
|16
|15
|1
|0
|33
|95
|103
|Toledo
|32
|14
|13
|4
|1
|33
|100
|101
|Fort Wayne
|29
|13
|11
|3
|2
|31
|108
|115
|Kalamazoo
|30
|13
|14
|3
|0
|29
|73
|86
|Iowa
|30
|7
|15
|7
|1
|22
|81
|112
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|32
|27
|4
|1
|0
|55
|137
|63
|Wichita
|34
|20
|11
|3
|0
|43
|113
|97
|Rapid City
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|116
|123
|Kansas City
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|99
|99
|Tulsa
|29
|10
|12
|6
|1
|27
|85
|107
|Utah
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|83
|112
|Allen
|31
|11
|19
|1
|0
|23
|88
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
