All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 32 22 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 32 22 9 1 0 45 128 95 Reading 30 20 9 1 0 41 101 79 Worcester 34 19 13 2 0 40 121 113 Maine 30 17 11 1 1 36 109 92 Trois-Rivieres 32 14 17 1 0 29 96 115 Adirondack 31 10 15 5 1 26 91 109 Norfolk 33 6 24 1 2 15 80 144

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 28 19 5 3 1 42 103 75 Greenville 33 17 9 7 0 41 107 100 Florida 29 18 7 3 1 40 95 79 Atlanta 31 19 10 2 0 40 91 85 Jacksonville 31 19 11 1 0 39 98 86 Orlando 32 12 15 4 1 29 92 111 Savannah 31 10 16 5 0 25 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 32 22 9 1 0 45 123 95 Cincinnati 29 18 6 3 2 41 107 86 Wheeling 32 16 15 1 0 33 95 103 Toledo 32 14 13 4 1 33 100 101 Fort Wayne 29 13 11 3 2 31 108 115 Kalamazoo 30 13 14 3 0 29 73 86 Iowa 30 7 15 7 1 22 81 112

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 32 27 4 1 0 55 137 63 Wichita 34 20 11 3 0 43 113 97 Rapid City 34 17 17 0 0 34 116 123 Kansas City 30 14 12 4 0 32 99 99 Tulsa 29 10 12 6 1 27 85 107 Utah 31 12 18 1 0 25 83 112 Allen 31 11 19 1 0 23 88 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Atlanta 3, Savannah 0

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 3

Kansas City 8, Allen 1

Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 0

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Cincinnati 6, Toledo 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

