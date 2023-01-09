All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|45
|128
|95
|Reading
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|101
|79
|Worcester
|34
|19
|13
|2
|0
|40
|121
|113
|Maine
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|109
|92
|Trois-Rivieres
|32
|14
|17
|1
|0
|29
|96
|115
|Adirondack
|31
|10
|15
|5
|1
|26
|91
|109
|Norfolk
|33
|6
|24
|1
|2
|15
|80
|144
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|28
|19
|5
|3
|1
|42
|103
|75
|Greenville
|33
|17
|9
|7
|0
|41
|107
|100
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|3
|1
|40
|95
|79
|Atlanta
|31
|19
|10
|2
|0
|40
|91
|85
|Jacksonville
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|98
|86
|Orlando
|32
|12
|15
|4
|1
|29
|92
|111
|Savannah
|31
|10
|16
|5
|0
|25
|80
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|45
|123
|95
|Cincinnati
|29
|18
|6
|3
|2
|41
|107
|86
|Wheeling
|32
|16
|15
|1
|0
|33
|95
|103
|Toledo
|32
|14
|13
|4
|1
|33
|100
|101
|Fort Wayne
|29
|13
|11
|3
|2
|31
|108
|115
|Kalamazoo
|30
|13
|14
|3
|0
|29
|73
|86
|Iowa
|30
|7
|15
|7
|1
|22
|81
|112
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|32
|27
|4
|1
|0
|55
|137
|63
|Wichita
|34
|20
|11
|3
|0
|43
|113
|97
|Rapid City
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|116
|123
|Kansas City
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|99
|99
|Tulsa
|29
|10
|12
|6
|1
|27
|85
|107
|Utah
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|83
|112
|Allen
|31
|11
|19
|1
|0
|23
|88
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Atlanta 3, Savannah 0
Norfolk 4, Adirondack 3
Kansas City 8, Allen 1
Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 0
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2
Cincinnati 6, Toledo 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
