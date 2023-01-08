All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 21 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 21 9 1 0 43 122 92 Reading 30 20 9 1 0 41 101 79 Worcester 34 19 13 2 0 40 121 113 Maine 30 17 11 1 1 36 109 92 Trois-Rivieres 31 14 16 1 0 29 93 109 Adirondack 30 10 15 4 1 25 88 105 Norfolk 32 5 24 1 2 13 76 141

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 28 19 5 3 1 42 103 75 Greenville 33 17 9 7 0 41 107 100 Florida 29 18 7 3 1 40 95 79 Jacksonville 31 19 11 1 0 39 98 86 Atlanta 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 85 Orlando 32 12 15 4 1 29 92 111 Savannah 30 10 15 5 0 25 80 97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 32 22 9 1 0 45 123 95 Cincinnati 28 17 6 3 2 39 101 82 Wheeling 31 16 14 1 0 33 95 101 Toledo 31 14 12 4 1 33 96 95 Fort Wayne 29 13 11 3 2 31 108 115 Kalamazoo 29 12 14 3 0 27 71 86 Iowa 30 7 15 7 1 22 81 112

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 32 27 4 1 0 55 137 63 Wichita 33 19 11 3 0 41 110 95 Rapid City 34 17 17 0 0 34 116 123 Kansas City 29 13 12 4 0 30 91 98 Tulsa 28 10 12 6 0 26 83 104 Utah 31 12 18 1 0 25 83 112 Allen 30 11 18 1 0 23 87 110

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 4

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Allen 2, Kansas City 1

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 4

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 6, Greenville 3

Newfoundland 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Reading 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Savannah 1

Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 2

Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 3, Wichita 2

Iowa 3, Indy 1

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

