All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|31
|21
|9
|1
|0
|43
|122
|92
|Reading
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|101
|79
|Worcester
|34
|19
|13
|2
|0
|40
|121
|113
|Maine
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|109
|92
|Trois-Rivieres
|31
|14
|16
|1
|0
|29
|93
|109
|Adirondack
|30
|10
|15
|4
|1
|25
|88
|105
|Norfolk
|32
|5
|24
|1
|2
|13
|76
|141
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|28
|19
|5
|3
|1
|42
|103
|75
|Greenville
|33
|17
|9
|7
|0
|41
|107
|100
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|3
|1
|40
|95
|79
|Jacksonville
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|98
|86
|Atlanta
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|88
|85
|Orlando
|32
|12
|15
|4
|1
|29
|92
|111
|Savannah
|30
|10
|15
|5
|0
|25
|80
|97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|45
|123
|95
|Cincinnati
|28
|17
|6
|3
|2
|39
|101
|82
|Wheeling
|31
|16
|14
|1
|0
|33
|95
|101
|Toledo
|31
|14
|12
|4
|1
|33
|96
|95
|Fort Wayne
|29
|13
|11
|3
|2
|31
|108
|115
|Kalamazoo
|29
|12
|14
|3
|0
|27
|71
|86
|Iowa
|30
|7
|15
|7
|1
|22
|81
|112
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|32
|27
|4
|1
|0
|55
|137
|63
|Wichita
|33
|19
|11
|3
|0
|41
|110
|95
|Rapid City
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|116
|123
|Kansas City
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|91
|98
|Tulsa
|28
|10
|12
|6
|0
|26
|83
|104
|Utah
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|83
|112
|Allen
|30
|11
|18
|1
|0
|23
|87
|110
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3
Florida 5, Orlando 2
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 2
Reading 5, Worcester 4
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 4
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Allen 2, Kansas City 1
Indy 5, Iowa 2
Wichita 4, Idaho 1
Utah 6, Rapid City 4
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 6, Greenville 3
Newfoundland 7, Trois-Rivieres 3
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Reading 2, Worcester 1
South Carolina 4, Savannah 1
Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 2
Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2
Idaho 3, Wichita 2
Iowa 3, Indy 1
Tulsa 3, Allen 2
Rapid City 3, Utah 2
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.