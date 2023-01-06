All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 9 1 0 41 115 89 Worcester 33 19 12 2 0 40 120 111 Reading 29 19 9 1 0 39 99 78 Maine 30 17 11 1 1 36 109 92 Trois-Rivieres 30 14 15 1 0 29 90 102 Adirondack 29 9 15 4 1 23 83 101 Norfolk 31 5 24 1 1 12 72 136

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 32 17 8 7 0 41 104 94 South Carolina 27 18 5 3 1 40 99 74 Florida 28 17 7 3 1 38 91 78 Atlanta 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 85 Jacksonville 30 18 11 1 0 37 92 83 Orlando 31 12 14 4 1 29 91 107 Savannah 29 10 14 5 0 25 79 93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 31 22 8 1 0 45 122 92 Cincinnati 27 17 5 3 2 39 99 79 Fort Wayne 28 13 10 3 2 31 106 107 Wheeling 30 15 14 1 0 31 92 99 Toledo 30 13 12 4 1 31 88 93 Kalamazoo 29 12 14 3 0 27 71 86 Iowa 29 6 15 7 1 20 78 111

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 31 26 4 1 0 53 134 61 Wichita 32 19 11 2 0 40 108 92 Rapid City 33 16 17 0 0 32 113 121 Kansas City 29 13 12 4 0 30 91 98 Tulsa 27 9 12 6 0 24 80 102 Utah 30 12 18 0 0 24 81 109 Allen 29 11 17 1 0 23 85 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 5, Utah 2

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 4

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Allen 2, Kansas City 1

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

