All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 29 20 8 1 0 41 112 84 Worcester 32 19 12 1 0 39 116 106 Reading 28 18 9 1 0 37 94 74 Maine 29 16 11 1 1 34 104 88 Trois-Rivieres 29 13 15 1 0 27 85 99 Adirondack 28 9 15 3 1 22 79 96 Norfolk 31 5 24 1 1 12 72 136

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 31 16 8 7 0 39 99 92 South Carolina 26 17 5 3 1 38 95 74 Atlanta 29 18 9 2 0 38 88 81 Jacksonville 29 18 10 1 0 37 90 78 Florida 27 16 7 3 1 36 86 76 Orlando 30 12 13 4 1 29 89 102 Savannah 29 10 14 5 0 25 79 93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 30 21 8 1 0 43 117 90 Cincinnati 27 17 5 3 2 39 99 79 Fort Wayne 27 13 9 3 2 31 104 103 Wheeling 29 14 14 1 0 29 88 97 Toledo 29 12 12 4 1 29 84 90 Kalamazoo 28 12 13 3 0 27 68 82 Iowa 28 6 14 7 1 20 76 106

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 30 26 3 1 0 53 133 57 Wichita 31 18 11 2 0 38 104 91 Rapid City 32 16 16 0 0 32 109 115 Kansas City 28 13 11 4 0 30 90 96 Tulsa 27 9 12 6 0 24 80 102 Utah 29 11 18 0 0 22 75 105 Allen 28 10 17 1 0 21 83 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 3

Indy 3, Iowa 2

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 5, Utah 2

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

