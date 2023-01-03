All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|112
|84
|Worcester
|32
|19
|12
|1
|0
|39
|116
|106
|Reading
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|89
|72
|Maine
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|32
|101
|86
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|83
|96
|Adirondack
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|79
|96
|Norfolk
|30
|5
|23
|1
|1
|12
|70
|131
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|29
|18
|9
|2
|0
|38
|88
|81
|South Carolina
|25
|17
|5
|2
|1
|37
|93
|71
|Jacksonville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|90
|78
|Greenville
|30
|15
|8
|7
|0
|37
|96
|90
|Florida
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|84
|73
|Orlando
|29
|11
|13
|4
|1
|27
|86
|100
|Savannah
|29
|10
|14
|5
|0
|25
|79
|93
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|114
|88
|Cincinnati
|27
|17
|5
|3
|2
|39
|99
|79
|Fort Wayne
|27
|13
|9
|3
|2
|31
|104
|103
|Wheeling
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|88
|97
|Toledo
|29
|12
|12
|4
|1
|29
|84
|90
|Kalamazoo
|28
|12
|13
|3
|0
|27
|68
|82
|Iowa
|27
|6
|14
|6
|1
|19
|74
|103
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|29
|25
|3
|1
|0
|51
|128
|54
|Wichita
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|101
|86
|Kansas City
|28
|13
|11
|4
|0
|30
|90
|96
|Rapid City
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|104
|113
|Tulsa
|27
|9
|12
|6
|0
|24
|80
|102
|Utah
|28
|11
|17
|0
|0
|22
|73
|100
|Allen
|28
|10
|17
|1
|0
|21
|83
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Allen 4, Kansas City 3
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.