ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 3, 2023, 10:33 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 29 20 8 1 0 41 112 84
Worcester 32 19 12 1 0 39 116 106
Reading 27 17 9 1 0 35 89 72
Maine 28 15 11 1 1 32 101 86
Trois-Rivieres 28 13 14 1 0 27 83 96
Adirondack 28 9 15 3 1 22 79 96
Norfolk 30 5 23 1 1 12 70 131

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 29 18 9 2 0 38 88 81
South Carolina 25 17 5 2 1 37 93 71
Jacksonville 29 18 10 1 0 37 90 78
Greenville 30 15 8 7 0 37 96 90
Florida 26 16 6 3 1 36 84 73
Orlando 29 11 13 4 1 27 86 100
Savannah 29 10 14 5 0 25 79 93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 29 20 8 1 0 41 114 88
Cincinnati 27 17 5 3 2 39 99 79
Fort Wayne 27 13 9 3 2 31 104 103
Wheeling 29 14 14 1 0 29 88 97
Toledo 29 12 12 4 1 29 84 90
Kalamazoo 28 12 13 3 0 27 68 82
Iowa 27 6 14 6 1 19 74 103

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 29 25 3 1 0 51 128 54
Wichita 30 18 10 2 0 38 101 86
Kansas City 28 13 11 4 0 30 90 96
Rapid City 31 15 16 0 0 30 104 113
Tulsa 27 9 12 6 0 24 80 102
Utah 28 11 17 0 0 22 73 100
Allen 28 10 17 1 0 21 83 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

