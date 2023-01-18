Eastern Washington visits Northern Colorado following Knecht’s 31-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-12, 1-5 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-12, 1-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dalton Knecht scored 31 points in Northern Colorado’s 69-67 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 1-5 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 28.5 rebounds. Knecht leads the Bears with 7.2 boards.

The Eagles are 6-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Steele Venters is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

