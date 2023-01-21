Eastern Washington takes on Northern Arizona following Price’s 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-15, 1-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-15, 1-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Ethan Price scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-75 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 4-4 on their home court. Northern Arizona allows 75.2 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Lumberjacks and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is averaging 17.7 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Steele Venters is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

