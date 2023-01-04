Eastern Washington faces Portland State, seeks 5th straight victory

Portland State Vikings (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington comes into a matchup with Portland State as winners of four consecutive games.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Eastern Washington has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is the best team in the Big Sky scoring 17.0 fast break points per game.

The Eagles and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelo Allegri is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jorell Saterfield averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Cameron Parker is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.