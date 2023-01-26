PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » Eastern Washington beats Idaho…

Eastern Washington beats Idaho State for 11th win in row

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Angelo Allegri scored 17 points as Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday night for the Eagles’ 11th straight win.

Allegri also contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters shot 7 for 12 to add 16 points. Casey Jones was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Bengals (7-14, 4-4) were led in scoring by Brayden Parker, who finished with 18 points. Idaho State also got 11 points from Maleek Arington. Brock Mackenzie recorded eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up