SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Eastern Kentucky wins 97-76…

Eastern Kentucky wins 97-76 against FGCU

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Turner Buttry scored 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat FGCU 97-76 on Thursday night.

Buttry shot 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Michael Moreno was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Thompson led the Eagles (13-5, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Dahmir Bishop added 13 points for FGCU. Andre Weir also had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Eastern Kentucky hosts Stetson while FGCU visits Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up