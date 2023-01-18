Eastern Kentucky visits Lipscomb following Ognacevic’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 3-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 3-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 86-72 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 8-1 on their home court. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 38.8 points in the paint led by Ognacevic averaging 10.0.

The Colonels are 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Michael Moreno is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. Devontae Blanton is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

