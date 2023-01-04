Eastern Kentucky visits Central Arkansas after Reeves’ 24-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-10, 0-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-10, 0-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Vincent Reeves scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-79 overtime loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bears have gone 4-2 in home games. Central Arkansas gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Colonels are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 6.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Michael Moreno is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. Devontae Blanton is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.