Eastern Kentucky defeats Central Arkansas 77-75

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:42 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 22 points to help Eastern Kentucky defeat Central Arkansas 77-75 on Thursday night.

Blanton added eight rebounds for the Colonels (9-7). Leland Walker scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Michael Moreno recorded 12 points and finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Bears (5-11) were led in scoring by Camren Hunter, who finished with 25 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Vincent Reeves added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas. In addition, Eddy Kayouloud finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Bears extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

