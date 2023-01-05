Eastern Illinois visits Tennessee Tech after Luers’ 20-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-9, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-9, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Dan Luers scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 91-80 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Jaylen Sebree leads the Golden Eagles with 6.5 boards.

The Panthers are 2-0 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks fifth in the OVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 3.0.

The Golden Eagles and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Sebree is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Hodges is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

