Eastern Illinois hosts Gordon and Little Rock

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:43 AM

Little Rock Trojans (5-13, 1-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-12, 2-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Deantoni Gordon scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 74-67 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Panthers are 4-5 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks third in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Trojans are 1-4 in conference matchups. Little Rock gives up 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Panthers and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Myron Gardner is averaging 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Gordon is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

