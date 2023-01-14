Eastern Illinois hosts Gordon and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (5-13, 1-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-12, 2-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (5-13, 1-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-12, 2-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Deantoni Gordon scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 74-67 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Panthers are 4-5 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Yaakema Rose Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Trojans are 1-4 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 32.6% from deep. Myron Gardner leads the Trojans shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Rose Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Chris Walker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Gardner is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.