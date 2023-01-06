Eastern Illinois hosts Freeman and Morehead State

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 2-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 2-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 2-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 2-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Mark Freeman scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 84-80 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 2-1 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 3.0.

The Eagles and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Hodges is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.