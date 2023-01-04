East Tennessee State hosts Western Carolina on 3-game home slide

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Western Carolina looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-4 in home games. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon scoring 70.7 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Catamounts are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers and Catamounts match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deanthony Tipler is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 12.5 points. Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Tre Jackson averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Tyzhaun Claude is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

