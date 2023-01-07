East Carolina visits Memphis following Davis’ 31-point game

East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the East Carolina Pirates after Kendric Davis scored 31 points in Memphis’ 96-89 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. Memphis leads the AAC with 40.9 points in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.3.

The Pirates are 1-2 in conference matchups. East Carolina is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Javon Small is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.