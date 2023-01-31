East Carolina takes on South Florida following Felton’s 22-point game

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-13, 2-7 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-13, 2-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the South Florida Bulls after RJ Felton scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 85-72 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Bulls have gone 6-7 at home. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Russel Tchewa averaging 8.3.

The Pirates are 2-7 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

