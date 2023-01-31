Live Radio
Home » Sports » East Carolina takes on…

East Carolina takes on South Florida following Felton’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-13, 2-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the South Florida Bulls after RJ Felton scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 85-72 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Bulls have gone 6-7 at home. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Russel Tchewa averaging 8.3.

The Pirates are 2-7 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up