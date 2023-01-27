PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Earlington scores 30, San Diego takes down Pepperdine 87-78

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 12:36 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Marcellus Earlington’s 30 points led San Diego over Pepperdine 87-78 on Thursday.

Earlington added 12 rebounds for the Toreros (10-12, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Eric Williams Jr. scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds. Jase Townsend went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Mike Mitchell Jr. led the way for the Waves (7-15, 0-8) with 20 points and seven assists. Carson Basham added 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Pepperdine. Maxwell Lewis also had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The Waves prolonged their losing streak to nine in a row.

A 16-0 run in the first half gave San Diego a 13-point lead. The teams entered the break with San Diego ahead 37-32, while Earlington led his club in scoring with 14 points. Earlington’s 16-point second half helped San Diego close out the nine-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego hosts San Francisco while Pepperdine visits Loyola Marymount.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

