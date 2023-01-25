Earlington leads San Diego against Pepperdine after 32-point game

San Diego Toreros (9-12, 2-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-14, 0-7 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (9-12, 2-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-14, 0-7 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Pepperdine Waves after Marcellus Earlington scored 32 points in San Diego’s 88-83 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Waves have gone 6-5 at home. Pepperdine averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Toreros have gone 2-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego is seventh in the WCC shooting 35.6% from deep. Nic Lynch leads the Toreros shooting 45% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Earlington is averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Toreros. Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 74.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.