Earlington and San Diego host BYU

BYU Cougars (12-6, 2-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-9, 1-2 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

BYU Cougars (12-6, 2-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-9, 1-2 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -4; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the BYU Cougars after Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points in San Diego’s 84-82 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 6-4 in home games. San Diego is third in the WCC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Cougars are 2-1 against WCC opponents. BYU ranks second in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 3.1.

The Toreros and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Traore is shooting 59.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.