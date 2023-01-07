SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Dye scores 17, Samford knocks off UNC Greensboro 70-68

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:42 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Logan Dye had 17 points in Samford’s 70-68 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

Dye had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Bubba Parham was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Keondre Kennedy led the Spartans (9-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Keyshaun Langley added 16 points for UNC Greensboro. Mikeal Brown-Jones also had 11 points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Samford hosts Wofford while UNC Greensboro travels to play VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

