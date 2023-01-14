BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Dye puts up 18 as Queens knocks off North Alabama 107-78

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 18 points in Queens’ 107-78 win against North Alabama on Saturday.

Dye added seven assists for the Royals (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). AJ McKee scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. BJ McLaurin recorded 15 points and was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

The Lions (9-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by KJ Johnson, who finished with 17 points. Detalian Brown added 16 points for North Alabama. In addition, Will Soucie finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Queens next plays Thursday against North Florida on the road, and North Alabama will visit Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

